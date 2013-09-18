Stock's Trend Analysis Report - Building Turbines Inc (OTCMKTS: BLDW), WORLDWIDE INTERNET (OTCMKTS: WNTR), Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AHONY), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS: DBOEY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Building Turbines Inc (OTCMKTS: BLDW), WORLDWIDE INTERNET (OTCMKTS: WNTR), Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AHONY), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS: DBOEY).



Building Turbines Inc (OTCMKTS: BLDW) opened its last trade at the price of $0.05. Its closing price was $0.0460 after gaining 9.52% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.25 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 459.964 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.79.



Building Turbines, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of roof-top wind turbines for commercial applications.



Will BLDW Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



WORLDWIDE INTERNET (OTCMKTS: WNTR) percentage change plunged -31.82% to close at $0.0030 with the total traded volume of 23.42 million shares. That activity was less than average volume of 23.42 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.0025 - $0.20, while its day lowest price was $0.0025. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.0039.



Worldwide Internet Inc. provides Internet services to residential and business customers in the United States.



Will WNTR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AHONY) traded on volume of 29.436 shares in the last session against average volume of 2290.275 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $17.24 and closed at $17.25 by scoring 0.35% gained. In the last three months, the stock was 7.81%.



Koninklijke Ahold N.V., through its subsidiaries, operates retail stores that offer food and non-food products in the United States and Europe.



Will AHONY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS: DBOEY) started its last trading session with the price of $7.25 and closed at $7.24 by scoring 0.28%. The stock traded with total volume of 50.245 shares, while the average trading volume remained 92.361 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.92. Day range for the stock was $7.22 -$7.27.



Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its activities cover securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement, and custody services; and electronic infrastructure and market information.



Will DBOEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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