Stock's Trend Analysis Report - Canadian Zinc Corp (OTCBB:CZICF), BYD CO LTD H SHS (OTCMKTS:BYDDF), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC (OTCMKTS:SEEK), Medizone International Inc (OTCBB:MZEI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Canadian Zinc Corp (OTCBB:CZICF), BYD CO LTD H SHS (OTCMKTS:BYDDF), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC (OTCMKTS:SEEK), Medizone International Inc (OTCBB:MZEI).



Canadian Zinc Corp (OTCBB:CZICF) opened its last trade at the price of $0.47. Its closing price was $0.498 after gaining 3.65% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 404.231 shares, while its average trading volume remained 159.551 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 2.02. Canadian Zinc Corporation engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties in Canada.



Will CZICF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BYD CO LTD H SHS (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) percentage change plunged -3.82% to close at $4.78 with the total traded volume of 108.549 shares while its average volume of 151.619 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.68 - $4.98, while its day lowest price was $4.78. The share price hit the day highest price of $4.88. BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries, automobiles and related products, handset components, and LCD and other electronic products.



Will BYDDF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



THEDIRECTORY.COM INC (OTCMKTS:SEEK) traded on volume of 49.09 million shares in the last session against average volume of 34.40 million shares. The company at $0.0011 by scoring -8.33%. In the last three months the stock was up 266.67%. TheDirectory.com, Inc operates as a diversified local Internet search company. The company owns and operates a network of locally targeted, category specific search destinations through its local business search engine, TheDirectory.com.



Will SEEK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Medizone International Inc (OTCBB:MZEI) started its last trading session with the price of $0.09 and closed at $0.0999 by scoring 21.83%. The stock traded with total volume of 1.40 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 113.961 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.75. Day range for the stock was $0.09 and $0.11. Medizone International, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the development of decontamination systems for hospital sterilization.



Will MZEI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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