Stock's Trend Analysis Report - CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS:CICHY), American Eagle Energy Corp (OTCBB:AMZG), Evcarco Inc (OTCMKTS:EVCA), Advaxis, Inc. (OTCBB:ADXS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS:CICHY), American Eagle Energy Corp (OTCBB:AMZG), Evcarco Inc (OTCMKTS:EVCA), Advaxis, Inc. (OTCBB:ADXS).



CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS:CICHY) opened its last trade at the price of $15.52. Its closing price was $15.49 after losing -0.51% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 62.979 shares, while its average trading volume remained 82.227 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.97. China Construction Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and personal banking, and treasury services.



Will CICHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



American Eagle Energy Corp (OTCBB:AMZG) percentage change surged 1.04% to close at $1.94 with the total traded volume of 72.483 shares while its average volume of 214.983 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.59 - $2.49, while its day lowest price was $1.89. The share price hit the day highest price of $1.95. American Eagle Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States.



Will AMZG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Evcarco Inc (OTCMKTS:EVCA) traded on volume of 187.19 million shares in the last session against average volume of 30.48 million shares. The company closed at $0.0004 and showed no change. In the last three months the stock was up 100%.EVCARCO, Inc. operates as a new car franchised Dealership Company. The company engages in the sale of environmentally conscious automobiles, including new electric and pre-owned vehicles.



Can Investors Bet on EVCA after this News update? Find Out Here



Advaxis, Inc. (OTCBB:ADXS) started its last trading session with the price of $4.52 and closed at $4.95 by scoring 9.27%. The stock traded with total volume of 47.067 shares, while the average trading volume remained 60.125 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.73. Day range for the stock was $4.52 and $4.95. Advaxis, Inc., a clinical development stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases.



Will ADXS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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