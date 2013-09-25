Stock's Trend Analysis Report - Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. (OTCBB:CTLE), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS:PPERY), Hipcricket Inc (OTCBB:HIPP), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. (OTCBB:CTLE), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS:PPERY), Hipcricket Inc (OTCBB:HIPP), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SUTNY).



Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. (OTCBB:CTLE) opened its last trade at the price of $0.05. Its closing price was $0.0470 after gaining 11.90% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 898.148 shares, while its average trading volume remained 939.717 shares.



Nano Labs Corp. focuses on the acquisition of coatings and laminates made from nanotechnology for its own use or licensing to others.



Will CTLE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS:PPERY) percentage change plunged -1.71% to close at $7.47 with the total traded volume of 65.307 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 310.121 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.70 - $11.06, while its day lowest price was $7.43. The share price hit the day highest price of $7.51.



PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in institutional and corporate banking, commercial and business banking, consumer finance, micro and retail banking, and treasury, financial institution, and special asset management businesses in Indonesia.



Will PPERY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Hipcricket Inc (OTCBB:HIPP) traded on volume of 318.664 shares in the last session against average volume of 384.238 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.57 and closed at $0.565 by scoring 0.89%.In the last three months the stock was up 43.04 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.026 - $1.13.



Hipcricket, Inc. provides mobile marketing and advertising technology and services that enable brands, advertising agencies, media companies, and enterprise customers to seamlessly drive sales, engagement, and loyalty.



Will HIPP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) started its last trading session with the price of $4.87 and closed at $4.91 by scoring -0.20%. The stock traded with total volume of 195.826 shares, while the average trading volume remained 93.370 shares. Day range for the stock was $4.87 and $4.95.



Will SUTNY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/