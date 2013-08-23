Stock's Trend Analysis Report: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR)(NYSE:SID), McDermott International (NYSE:MDR), Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI), Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:TSM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR)(NYSE:SID), McDermott International (NYSE:MDR), Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI), Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:TSM)



Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR)(NYSE:SID) opened its shares at the price of $3.65 for the day. Its closing price was $3.74 after gaining +4.47% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 8.84 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 7.18 million shares. The beta of SID stands at1.83.



Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the steel industry. The Company divides its business into five segments: Steel sector, which is involved in the production.



For How Long SID’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) percentage change surged +5.23% to close at $7.65 with the total traded volume of 8.55 million shares, and average volume of 5.06 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $6.68 - $13.56, while its day lowest price was $7.40 and it hit its day highest price at $7.75.



McDermott International, Inc. (MII) is a engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) company.



Will MDR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI) started its trading session with the price of $4.41and closed at $4.65 by scoring +6.90%. ACI’s stocks traded with total volume of 8.43 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 9.73 million shares. The beta of ACI stands at 1.90. Day range of the stock was $4.41 -$4.68.



Arch Coal, Inc. (Arch) is the coal producer. The Company sells substantially all of its coal to power plants, steel mills and industrial facilities.



For How Long ACI’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:TSM) ended its day with the gain of +1.97% and closed at the price of $16.06 after opening at $15.88. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 8.43 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 13.06 million shares.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of integrated circuit (IC) related products.



For How Long TSM will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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