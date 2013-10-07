Stock's Trend Analysis Report - DENTSPLY International Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY), F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV), Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR), Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ:DECK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DENTSPLY International Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY), F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV), Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR), Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ:DECK).



DENTSPLY International Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) opened its last trade at the price of $43.94. Its closing price was $44.49 after gaining 2.94% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.42 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 798.405 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.21. DENTSPLY International Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of consumable dental products for the professional dental market worldwide.



Will XRAY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) percentage change surged 3.49% to close at $91.54 with the total traded volume of 1.41 million shares while its average volume of 1.20 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $67.53 - $107.99, while its day lowest price was $89.50. The share price hit the day highest price of $91.68. F5 Networks, Inc. provides application delivery networking technology that secures and optimizes the delivery of network-based applications, and the security, performance, and availability of servers and other network resources.



Will FFIV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) traded on volume of 1.41 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1.07 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $47.04 and closed at $47.33 by scoring 1.48%. In the last three months the stock was up 8.93% while its 52 week range of the stock was $36.08 - $49.61. Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States. It sells advertising space on billboards, including bulletins and posters; logo signs located near highway exits; and exterior and interior of public transportation vehicles, transit shelters, and benches in 60 markets.



Will LAMR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ:DECK) started its last trading session with the price of $66.66 and closed at $67.93 by scoring 2.61%. The stock traded with total volume of 1.41 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 873.012 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.35. Day range for the stock was $66.43 and $68.61. Deckers Outdoor Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and accessories for outdoor activities and casual lifestyle use for men, women, and children in the United States and internationally.



Will DECK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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