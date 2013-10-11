Stock's Trend Analysis Report - DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY), VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG), HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY), Blue Earth Inc (OTCMKTS:BBLU)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY), VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG), HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY), Blue Earth Inc (OTCMKTS:BBLU).



DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) opened its last trade at the price of $7.60. Its closing price was $7.68 after gaining 1.72% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 261.051 shares, while its average trading volume remained 100.208 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.92. Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its activities cover securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement, and custody services



Will DBOEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG) percentage change plunged -9.09% to close at $1.00 with the total traded volume of 139.877 shares while its average volume of 178.540 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.78 - $3.38, while its day lowest price was $0.98. The share price hit the day highest price of $1.10. Virtual Piggy, Inc. operates as a technology company that delivers an online ecommerce solution in the United States and Europe.



Will VPIG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) traded on volume of 51.297 shares in the last session against average volume of 65.592 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $8.33 and closed at $8.44 by scoring 1.44%. In the last three months the stock was up 21.44% while its 52 week range of the stock was $6.08 - $8.80. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and accessories to consumers in Sweden and internationally.



Will HNNMY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Blue Earth Inc (OTCMKTS:BBLU) started its last trading session with the price of $2.99 and closed at $2.99 by scoring 1.01%. The stock traded with total volume of 73.966 shares, while the average trading volume remained 99.479 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 119.33. Day range for the stock was $2.92 and $3.10. Blue Earth, Inc. engages in a mergers and acquisition strategy to acquire, license, develop, market, install, and monitor clean-tech related technologies and energy management systems.



Will BBLU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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