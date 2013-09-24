Stock's Trend Analysis Report - Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), Wind Stream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN), Tibco Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TIBX), Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN), Tibco Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TIBX), Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).



Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) opened its last trade at the price of $1.23. Its closing price was $1.19 after losing -5.48% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.57 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.99 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 3.12.



Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel products to prevent and treat infectious and inflammatory diseases.



Will DVAX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN) percentage change surged 0.83% to close at $8.55 with the total traded volume of 1373.5612 million shares. That activity was less than average volume of 4.66 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $7.50 - $11.04, while its day lowest price was $8.39. The share price hit the day highest price of $8.55.



Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides communications and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers managed services and cloud computing services to businesses, as well as broadband, voice, and video services to consumers primarily in rural markets.



Will WIN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Tibco Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TIBX) traded on volume of 3.54 million shares in the last session against average volume of 3.08 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $26.02 and closed at $25.50 by scoring -1.60%.In the last three months the stock was up 21.26 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $18.18 - $31.57.



TIBCO Software Inc. provides middleware and infrastructure software worldwide. It offers products in the areas of service-oriented architecture (SOA) and core infrastructure; business optimization; and process automation and collaboration.



Will TIBX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) started its last trading session with the price of $20.09 and closed at $20.07 by scoring -0.45%. The stock traded with total volume of 3.53 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.36 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.21. Day range for the stock was $20.02 and $20.24.



Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women.



Will HOLX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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