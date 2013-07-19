Stock's Trend Analysis Report - Eastman Kodak Company, NYXIO TECH CORP, FREDDIE MAC PFD Z, Harleysville Savings Financial Corp.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Eastman Kodak Company (OTCMKTS:EKDKQ), NYXIO TECH CORP (OTCMKTS:NYXO), FREDDIE MAC PFD Z (OTCBB:FMCKJ), Harleysville Savings Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HARL)



Eastman Kodak Company (OTCMKTS:EKDKQ) gained volume of 1.12 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 4.11 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.08 - $0.61 and the day range was $0.12 - $0.13, recently. The stock opened the session at $0.13, and its recent trading price was $0.127. The stock showed a positive performance of 1.28% in its trading session. Eastman Kodak Company engages in commercial imaging business. It operates through three segments: the Graphics, Entertainment and Commercial Films (GECF); the Digital Printing and Enterprise (DP&E); and the Personalized and Document Imaging (P&DI).



In the recent trading session, NYXIO TECH CORP (OTCMKTS:NYXO) traded 1.12million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 10,741 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.01 - $40.05. The stock was a bull and advanced 17.50%, while its trading price stayed at $0.0470. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.41 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive 2837.5 %. Nyxio Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, Nyxio Technologies Inc., engages in the development and provision of technology for the entertainment and commercial markets in the consumer electronic industry.



FREDDIE MAC PFD Z (OTCBB:FMCKJ) volume of the stock was 290,109 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 1.88 million shares. The stock in its recent trading session is at 5.00.



Harleysville Savings Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HARL) traded with volume of 6,100 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 517 shares. The stock decreased -0.26% and was recently trading at $19.21. The market capitalization of the stock remained 72.65 million. The beta of the stock remained 0.30. Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Harleysville Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania.



