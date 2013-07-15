Stock's Trend Analysis Report - Eco Building Products Inc, LIVEWIRE ERGOGENICS, Green Energy Renewable Solutions Inc, Sunvalley Solar Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Eco Building Products Inc (OTCMKTS:ECOB), LIVEWIRE ERGOGENICS (OTCMKTS:LVVV), Green Energy Renewable Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:EWRL), Sunvalley Solar Inc (OTCMKTS:SSOL)



Eco Building Products Inc (OTCMKTS:ECOB) declined -7.14% recently, while trading on 3.13 million shares at the price of $0.0130. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.0048 and was moved to its maximum level of $0.12.The stock changed hands in a range of $0.01 to $0.01, bringing its market capitalization at about $4.13 million. Eco Building Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of wood coatings for framing lumber and other wood products used in the construction of single-family homes and multi-story buildings.



LIVEWIRE ERGOGENICS (OTCMKTS:LVVV) added 11.54% recently, in the current trading session, at $0.0290 with a total volume of 852,159 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 509,184shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.02 and above $1.25.It floated in a range of $0.03 to $0.03 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 43.52.Its market capitalization now moved to about $1.78 million. Livewire Ergogenics Inc. engages in developing and marketing consumable energy supplements primarily in the United States. It offers energy chew products through distributors, as well as directly to consumers through Internet. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.



Green Energy Renewable Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:EWRL) added 10% and was moving within a range of $0.02-$0.02. Its current trading price is $0.0220. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.002 and $0.30 was the best price. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 1.74 million shares, versus an average volume of 3.47 million shares. Green Energy Renewable Solutions, Inc., a development stage company, engages in developing municipal solid waste, and construction and demolition waste processing and recycling facilities in Highland Park, Michigan.



Sunvalley Solar Inc (OTCMKTS:SSOL) added 33.97% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $337,053. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 2.20 million shares, as compared to average trading volume of 1.39 million shares. The share price after opening at $0.02 made a high of $0.03 and hovered above $0.02, while its recent trading price was $0.0280. Sunvalley Solar, Inc. operates as a solar power technology and system integration company. It engages in designing, building, operating, monitoring, and maintaining solar power systems for owners, builders, and architecture firms. The company also engages in distributing solar panels, solar inverters, and other solar equipment. Sunvalley Solar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Walnut, California.



