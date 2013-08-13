Stock's Trend Analysis Report: General Growth Properties Inc (NYSE:GGP), NQ Mobile Inc (ADR)(NYSE:NQ), Youku Tudou Inc (ADR)(NYSE:YOKU), Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: General Growth Properties Inc (NYSE:GGP), NQ Mobile Inc (ADR)(NYSE:NQ), Youku Tudou Inc (ADR)(NYSE:YOKU), Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)



General Growth Properties Inc (NYSE:GGP) opened its shares at the price of $20.75 for the day. Its closing price was $20.83 after gaining +0.05% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.9 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.86 million shares. The beta of GGP stands at3.51.



General Growth Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns or with joint venture partners 144 regional malls (126 domestic and 18 in Brazil) consists of approximately 135 million square feet.



Why Should Investors Buy GGP After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



NQ Mobile Inc (ADR)(NYSE:NQ) percentage change surged +1.99% to close at $15.90 with the total traded volume of 3.99 million shares, and average volume of 1.59 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.07 - $18.59, while its day lowest price was $15.14 and it hit its day highest price at $16.95.



NQ Mobile Inc. (NQ), formerly NetQin Mobile Inc., is a holding company. The Company is a global provider of mobile Internet services focusing on security, privacy and productivity.



Will NQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Youku Tudou Inc (ADR)(NYSE:YOKU) started its trading session with the price of $22.96 and closed at $22.97 by scoring -1.37%. YOKU’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.82 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.74million shares.



Youku Tudou Inc. (Youku), formerly Youku Inc., is an Internet television company in the People’s Republic of China.



Will YOKU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) ended its day with the gain of +1.83% and closed at the price of $32.23 after opening at $31.51. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.81 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.97 million shares.



Toll Brothers, Inc. designs, builds, markets and arranges financing for single-family detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities.



For How Long TOL’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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