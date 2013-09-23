Stock's Trend Analysis Report - Global Links Corporation (OTCMKTS:GLCO), UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS:UNICY), Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR (OTCMKTS: MURGY), Air Liquide (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Global Links Corporation (OTCMKTS:GLCO), UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS:UNICY), Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR (OTCMKTS: MURGY), Air Liquide (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AIQUY).



Global Links Corporation (OTCMKTS:GLCO) opened its last trade at the price of $0.08. Its closing price was $0.880 and showed no change. The company traded with the total volume of 1.97 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 265.122 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 2.33.



Global Links Corp. engages in acquiring, renovating, and managing real estate projects primarily in Las Vegas and Arizona.



Is GLCO a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS:UNICY) percentage change surged 0.83% to close at $10.88 with the total traded volume of 33.008 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 37.100 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.08 - $13.09, while its day lowest price was $10.80. The share price hit the day highest price of $10.96.



Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and child care, feminine care, and pet care products in Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.



Will UNICY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR (OTCMKTS: MURGY) traded on volume of 49.872 shares in the last session against average volume of 51.167 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $19.65 and closed at $19.62 by scoring 0.93%.In the last three months the stock was up 7.1% while its 52 week range of the stock was $15.62 - $20.31.



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses.



Will MURGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Air Liquide (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) started its last trading session with the price of $28.23 and closed at $28.25 by scoring 0.32%. The stock traded with total volume of 23.782 shares, while the average trading volume remained 22.640 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.10. Day range for the stock was $28.20 and $28.37.



L?Air Liquide S.A. produces and sells air gases for industry, health, and the environment sectors worldwide.



Will AIQUY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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