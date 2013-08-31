Stock's Trend Analysis Report -Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO), Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR), Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX), Susquehanna Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SUSQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO), Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR), Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX), Susquehanna Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SUSQ).



Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) increased 0.73% and closed at $8.31 on a traded volume of 1.39 million shares, in comparison to 1.44 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 24.96%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $941.40 million and its total outstanding shares are 113.29 million.



Will HALO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human enzymes.



Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) plunged -3.14% and closed at $4.01 on a traded volume of 1.41 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 760.846 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -13.02%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $4.00 and $4.15.



Will AMKR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally.



Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) jumped 3.19% and closed at $1.94. So far in three months, the stock is up 110.87%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.37 and $2.50 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $1.98. Its introductory price for the day was $1.96, with the overall traded volume of 1.38 million shares.



Will CPRX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. operates as development-stage specialty pharmaceutical company.



Susquehanna Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SUSQ) after opening its shares at the price of $12.80, dropped -1.64% to close at $12.61 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.37 million shares, in comparison to 874.983 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $9.19 and $14.35 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $12.82.



Will SUSQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Susquehanna Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking, and financial products and services in the mid-Atlantic region.



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