Stock's Trend Analysis Report - HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY), MTN Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MTNOY), Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC), CMG Holdings Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CMGO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY), MTN Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MTNOY), Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC), CMG Holdings Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CMGO).



HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) opened its last trade at the price of $8.33. Its closing price was $8.32 after losing -0.12% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 89.215 shares, while its average trading volume remained 64.897 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.90. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and accessories to consumers in Sweden and internationally.



Will HNNMY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



MTN Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) percentage change surged 1.31% to close at $19.30 with the total traded volume of 55.549 shares while its average volume of 85.169 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $16.28 - $21.49, while its day lowest price was $19.12. The share price hit the day highest price of $19.40. MTN Group Limited provides voice and data communications products and services to individuals and businesses.



Will MTNOY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) traded on volume of 4.47 million shares in the last session against average volume of 7.89 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.01 and closed at $0.0178 by scoring 4.71%. In the last three months the stock was up 223.64%. Nutra Pharma Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases.



Will NPHC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



CMG Holdings Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CMGO) started its last trading session with the price of $0.006 and closed at $0.0083 by scoring +38.33%. The stock traded with total volume of 6.31 million shares. Day range for the stock was $0.006 and $0.01. CMG Holdings Group, Inc. is a marketing communications holding company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, entertainment, Internet content publication and distribution technology sectors.



Will CMGO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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