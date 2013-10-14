Stock's Trend Analysis Report - Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY), Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLC), US Tungsten Corp (OTCMKTS:USTU), Bullfrog Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:BFGC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY), Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLC), US Tungsten Corp (OTCMKTS:USTU), Bullfrog Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:BFGC).



Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY) opened its last trade at the price of $1.53. Its closing price was $1.55 after gaining 0.65% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 195.570 shares, while its average trading volume remained 294.203 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.04. ImageWare Systems, Inc. provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, and law enforcement and public safety markets.



Will IWSY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLC) percentage change surged 1.12% to close at $0.360 with the total traded volume of 628.587 shares while its average volume of 756.780 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.31 - $0.62, while its day lowest price was $0.35. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.36. Pershing Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals properties primarily in Nevada.



Will PGLC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



US Tungsten Corp (OTCMKTS:USTU) traded on volume of 214.699 shares in the last session against average volume of 51.778 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.38 and closed at $0.350 by scoring -6.52%. In the last three months the stock was up 40% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.12 - $0.74. US Tungsten Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire a new business or assets from another company and start a new business.



Will USTU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Bullfrog Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:BFGC) started its last trading session with the price of $0.19 and closed at $0.177 by scoring -4.57%. The stock traded with total volume of 548.860 shares, while the average trading volume remained 594.081 shares. Day range for the stock was $0.17 and $0.19. Bullfrog Gold Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver ores, as well as zinc, lead, and copper ores.



Will BFGC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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