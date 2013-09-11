Stock's Trend Analysis Report: Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI), Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp.(NASDAQ:RPTP, Corinthian Colleges Inc (NASDAQ:COCO), Halozyme Therapeutics

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI), Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp.(NASDAQ:RPTP), Corinthian Colleges Inc (NASDAQ:COCO), Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)



Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) opened its shares at the price of $9.29 for the day. Its closing price was $9.37 after gaining 1.30% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.21 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.34 million shares. The beta of IDTI stands at1.64.



Should IDTI a Buy or Sell Now? Find Out Here



Integrated Device Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, and consumer industries worldwide.



Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp.(NASDAQ:RPTP) percentage change surged 1.04% to close at $14.54 with the total traded volume of 1.21 million shares, and average volume of 782,406 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.35 - $14.90, while its day lowest price was $14.01 and it hit its day highest price at $14.62.



What RPTP’s Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



Raptor Pharmaceuticals Corp. operates as a development stage biotechnology company in the United States.



Corinthian Colleges Inc (NASDAQ:COCO) started its trading session with the price of $2.14 and closed at $2.09 by scoring -2.11%. COCO’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.21 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 816,893 shares. The beta of COCO stands at 1.04. Day range of the stock was $2.08 -$2.17.



How Should Investors Trade COCO Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



Corinthian Colleges, Inc. operates as a post-secondary education company. The company offers various diploma programs, as well as associate, bachelor?s, and master?s degrees.



Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) ended its day with the loss of -0.65% and closed at the price of $9.24 after opening at $9.32. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.20 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.62 million shares.



Is HALO a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human enzymes.



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