Stock's Trend Analysis Report - MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS: MWIP), SK3 Group Inc (OTCMKTS: SKTO), Decision Diagnostics Corp (OTCBB: DECN), Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KMTUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS: MWIP), SK3 Group Inc (OTCMKTS: SKTO), Decision Diagnostics Corp (OTCBB: DECN), Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KMTUY).



MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS: MWIP) decreased -3.27% and closed at $0.0474 on a traded volume of 1.80 million shares, in comparison to 3.25 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 229.17%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $21.11 million and its total outstanding shares are 445.46 million



Will MWIP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



MediSwipe, Inc. provides patient solutions for electronically processing transactions within the healthcare industry in the United States.



SK3 Group Inc (OTCMKTS: SKTO) showed no change, closed at $0.0080 on a traded volume of 4.63million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.95 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -55.31%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.01 and $0.01.



Is SKTO a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



SK3 Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a range of healthcare services in the United States. The company provides hospice care services to individuals diagnosed with life-limiting illness and prefer to decline aggressive treatment.



Decision Diagnostics Corp (OTCBB: DECN) jumped 10.42% and closed at $0.265. So far in three months, the stock is up 8.16%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.05 and $0.40 and during the previous trading session it marked $0.26 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $0.22 and the overall traded volume that day was 956.500 shares.



Will DECN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Decision Diagnostics Corp. distributes prescription and non-prescription diagnostics, and home testing products in the United States.



Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KMTUY) after opening its shares at the price of $24.73 jumped 1.62% to close the day at $25.02. The stock ended on a traded volume of 45.844 shares, in comparison to 87.186 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $18.73 and $29.63 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $25.15.



Will KMTUY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Komatsu Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of various industrial-use products and services under the Komatsu brand worldwide.



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