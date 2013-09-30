Stock's Trend Analysis Report - Mimvi, Inc. (OTCBB:MIMV), MADALENA ENERGY (OTCMKTS:MDLNF), RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY), EXTENDICARE INC (OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Mimvi, Inc. (OTCBB:MIMV), MADALENA ENERGY (OTCMKTS:MDLNF), RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY), EXTENDICARE INC (OTCMKTS:EXETF).



Mimvi, Inc. (OTCBB:MIMV) opened its last trade at the price of $0.12. Its closing price was $0.123 after gaining 3.61% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.08 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 373.382 shares. Mimvi, Inc., a technology company, develops algorithms and technology for mobile applications and mobile Internet related technology to consumers and business enterprises. The company also provides personalized search, recommendation and discovery services.



Will MIMV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



MADALENA ENERGY (OTCMKTS:MDLNF) percentage change surged 4.98% to close at $0.451 with the total traded volume of 1.12 million shares while its average volume of 140.814 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.20 - $0.48, while its day lowest price was $0.43. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.48. Madalena Energy Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company primarily operates in the Greater Paddle River area of west-central Alberta, Canada.







Will MDLNF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) traded on volume of 65.099 shares in the last session against average volume of 155.352 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $14.51 and closed at $14.64 by scoring 0.26%.In the last three months the stock was up 2.61% while its 52 week range of the stock was $11.35 - $15.19. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc engages in the manufacture and sale of health care, hygiene, and home care products worldwide.



Will RBGLY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



EXTENDICARE INC (OTCMKTS:EXETF) started its last trading session with the price of $6.45 and closed at $6.42 by scoring -0.93%. The stock traded with total volume of 41.298 shares, while the average trading volume remained 73.603 shares. Day range for the stock was $6.39 and $6.47. Extendicare Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides post-acute and long-term senior care services in North America.



Will EXETF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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