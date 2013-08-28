Stock's Trend Analysis Report -New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ), Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM), AEGON N.V. (ADR) (NYSE:AEG), Entravision Communication

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ), Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM), AEGON N.V. (ADR) (NYSE:AEG), Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC).



New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) decreased -2.18% and closed at $6.28 on a traded volume of 1.52 million shares, in comparison to 2.30 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -7.1%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.59 billion and its total outstanding shares are 253.03 million.



Will NRZ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in residential mortgage related assets.



Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) plunged -0.11% and closed at $17.47 on a traded volume of 1.51 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 901.956 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -13.13%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $17.32 and $17.56.



Will PDM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition and ownership of commercial real estate properties in the United States.



AEGON N.V. (ADR) (NYSE:AEG) dropped -3.78% and closed at $7.12. So far in three months, the stock is up 10.9%. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.97 and $8.00 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $7.24. Its introductory price for the day was $7.21, with the overall traded volume of 1.54 million shares.



Will AEG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



AEGON N.V. provides life insurance, pension, and asset management products and services.



Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) after opening its shares at the price of $5.62, dropped -5.78% to close at $5.38 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.48 million shares, in comparison to 1.45million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $1.10 and $7.27 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $5.62.



Will EVC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Entravision Communications Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified Spanish-language media company that utilizes a combination of television and radio operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States and the markets of Mexico.



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