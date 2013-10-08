Stock's Trend Analysis Report - One World Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:OWOO), Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DWAHY), E.ON SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:EONGY), Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSGIQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: One World Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:OWOO), Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DWAHY), E.ON SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:EONGY), Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSGIQ).



One World Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:OWOO) Its closing price was $0.0041 after gaining 2.50% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 9.66 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 9.28 million shares. One World Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the design, production, and marketing of dolls. It intends to offer a range of mainstream multicultural dolls to high-end collectors and young pre-teen girls.



Will OWOO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) percentage change plunged -1.58% to close at $179.50 with the total traded volume of 658.00 shares while its average volume of 4.575 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $144.00 - $230.48, while its day lowest price was $179.08. The share price hit the day highest price of $180.44. Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and construction of prefabricated houses and structures in Japan.



Will DWAHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



E.ON SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) traded on volume of 44.171 shares in the last session against average volume of 60.016 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $18.62 and closed at $18.67 by scoring 3.43%. In the last three months the stock was up 21.23% while its 52 week range of the stock was $15.28 - $24.35. E.ON SE operates as a power and gas company. The company generates electricity through coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear, water, wind, solar, and bio energy; and is involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, Norway, Algeria, and Russia.



Will EONGYContinue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSGIQ) started its last trading session with the price of $2.06 and closed at $2.07 by scoring -0.96%. The stock traded with total volume of 157.144 shares, while the average trading volume remained 264.182 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.73. Day range for the stock was $2.04 and $2.14. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. Its customers include independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and the U.S. and international government entities.



Will OSGIQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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