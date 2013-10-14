Stock's Trend Analysis Report - PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY), Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FUJHY), MTN Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MTNOY), HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY), Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FUJHY), MTN Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MTNOY), HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY).



PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) opened its last trade at the price of $10.07. Its closing price was $10.13 after gaining 1.71% for the day. The company traded with the total volume 54.434 shares, while its average trading volume remained 154.035 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.77. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA and its subsidiaries, provide luxury goods in Switzerland and internationally.



Will CFRUY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) percentage change surged 0.03% to close at $57.63 with the total traded volume of 23.021 shares while its average volume of 128.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $17.12 - $57.71, while its day lowest price was $56.76. The share price hit the day highest price of $57.63. Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. manufactures and sells automobile, aerospace, and industrial products. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components.



Will FUJHY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



MTN Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) traded on volume of 60.546 shares in the last session against average volume of 75.233 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $19.90 and closed at $20.12 by scoring 0.90%. In the last three months the stock was up 3.71% while its 52 week range of the stock was $16.28 - $21.49. MTN Group Limited provides voice and data communications products and services to individuals and businesses.



Will MTNOY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) started its last trading session with the price of $8.42 and closed at $8.44 and showed no change. The stock traded with total volume of 74.380 shares, while the average trading volume remained 65.342 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.90. Day range for the stock was $8.42 and $8.48. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and accessories to consumers in Sweden and internationally.



Will HNNMY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/