Stock's Trend Analysis Report - PETRON ENERGY II (OTCMKTS:PEII), Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SFOR), MONITISE PLC (OTCMKTS:MONIF), CAYDEN RES INC (OTCMKTS:CDKNF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PETRON ENERGY II (OTCMKTS:PEII), Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SFOR), MONITISE PLC (OTCMKTS:MONIF), CAYDEN RES INC (OTCMKTS:CDKNF).



PETRON ENERGY II (OTCMKTS:PEII) opened its last trade at the price of $0.01. Its closing price was $0.0100 after losing -10.71% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 6.53 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.67 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at -264.06.



Will PEII Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SFOR) showed no change, close at $0.0008 with the total traded volume of 88.15 million shares while its average volume of 69.60 million shares. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (StrikeForce) is a software development and services company, which offers a range of integrated computer network security products. The Company owns the exclusive right to license and develop various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access and to protect network owners and users from identity theft.



Is SFOR a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



MONITISE PLC (OTCMKTS:MONIF) traded on volume of 1.44 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1.36 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.92 and closed at $0.930 by scoring 0.54%. In the last three months the stock was up 66.37% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.45 - $1.00.



Will MONIF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



CAYDEN RES INC (OTCMKTS:CDKNF) started its last trading session with the price of $1.62 and closed at $1.60 by scoring -0.25%. The stock traded with total volume of 63.502 shares, while the average trading volume remained 17.197 shares.. Day range for the stock was $1.58 and $1.62.



Will CDKNF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/