Stock's Trend Analysis Report - ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ), Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) , Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ), Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) , Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)



ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ) opened the session at $83.46, remained amid the day range of $80.17 - $84.24, and closed the session at $82.95. The stock showed a positive performance of 0.36% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.27 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.05 million shares. The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to three times (3x) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 IndexÂ®. The fund invests in securities and derivatives that ProShare Advisors believes, in combination, should have similar daily return characteristics as three times (3x) the daily return of the index.



What was the Moving Force behind TQQQ On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on TQQQ



Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) traded with volume of 1.26 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.15 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $134.00 - $242.64. The stock showed a negative movement of -1.11% and closed its session at $225.18. The market capitalization of the stock remained 53.52 billion. Biogen Idec Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, hemophilia, and autoimmune disorders in the United States and internationally.



Has BIIB Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) exchanged 1.25 million shares and the average volume remained 1.51million shares. The stock dropped -0.53% and closed the session at $47.04. The beta of the stock remained +1.08 and the EPS of the stock remained +2.09. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 310.69 million. Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing integrated circuits (ICs) for use in industrial, automotive, consumer, and communication markets worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy ADI After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) gained volume of 1.25 million shares, while the average volume remained 1.92 million shares. The stock advanced 1.11% and finished the session Thursday at $20.03. The EPS of the stock remained +0.36. Fortinet, Inc. provides network security solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate physical and virtual appliances that provide a set of security and networking functions, including firewall, VPN, application control, antivirus, intrusion prevention, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration



Will FTNT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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