Stock's Trend Analysis Report - Pulse Network Inc (OTCBB:TPNI), Vivendi SA-ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY), PAR PETE CORP (OTCBB:PARR), GUYANA GOLDFIELD NEW (OTCMKTS:GUYFF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Pulse Network Inc (OTCBB:TPNI), Vivendi SA-ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY), PAR PETE CORP (OTCBB:PARR), GUYANA GOLDFIELD NEW (OTCMKTS:GUYFF).



Pulse Network Inc (OTCBB:TPNI) opened its last trade at the price of $0.39. Its closing price was $0.320 after losing .17.95% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 341.925 shares, while its average trading volume remained 97.916 shares. The Pulse Network, Inc. provides digital media and event solutions to its customers through content and inbound marketing, social strategy, and event marketing activities in the United States.



Will TPNI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Vivendi SA-ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) percentage change surged 4.01% to close at $24.67 with the total traded volume of 45.954 shares while its average volume of 72.354 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $18.33 - $24.67, while its day lowest price was $24.39. The share price hit the day highest price of $24.67. Vivendi Société Anonyme produces, publishes, and distributes digital products and services primarily in France and rest of Europe, the United States, Morocco, Brazil, and internationally.



Will VIVHY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PAR PETE CORP (OTCBB:PARR) traded on volume of 209.426 shares in the last session against average volume of 515.907 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $2.02 and closed at $2.00 by scoring -0.99%. In the last three months the stock was up 11.11% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.80 - $2.12. Par Petroleum Corporation, an independent natural gas and oil company, manages and maintains interests in various energy-related assets, primarily natural gas assets located in the Piceance Basin in western Colorado.



Will PARR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



GUYANA GOLDFIELD NEW (OTCMKTS:GUYFF) started its last trading session with the price of $2.05 and closed at $2.09 by scoring 2.25%. The stock traded with total volume of 47.100 shares, while the average trading volume remained 36.960 shares. Day range for the stock was $2.02 and $2.10. Guyana Goldfields Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Guyana.



Will GUYFF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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