Stock's Trend Analysis Report - Repsol SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:REPYY), Jammin Java Corp (OTCMKTS:JAMN), SUTIMCo International Inc (OTCMKTS:SUTI), UNISOURCE CORP (OTCMKTS:USRC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Repsol SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:REPYY), Jammin Java Corp (OTCMKTS:JAMN), SUTIMCo International Inc (OTCMKTS:SUTI), UNISOURCE CORP (OTCMKTS:USRC).



Repsol SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:REPYY) opened its last trade at the price of $25.01. Its closing price was $24.74 after losing -0.12% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 85.141 shares, while its average trading volume remained 28.658 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.50.



Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company engaging in upstream and downstream activities worldwide.



Will REPYY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Jammin Java Corp (OTCMKTS:JAMN) percentage change plunged -1.19% to close at $0.415 with the total traded volume of 419.777 million shares. That activity was less than average volume of 441.843 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.08 - $0.65, while its day lowest price was $0.40. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.65.



Jammin Java Corp., doing business as Marley Coffee, engages in the roasting, marketing, and distribution of coffee on a wholesale level to the grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries in the United States.



Will JAMN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SUTIMCo International Inc (OTCMKTS:SUTI) traded on volume of 87.32 million shares in the last session against average volume of 30.59 million shares. The company closed at $0.0004 and showed no change. In the last three months the stock was down -33.33%.



SUTIMCo International, Inc., a multi-project business development enterprise, engages in creating new technology companies from patented university innovations.



Can Investors Bet on SUTI after this News update? Find Out Here



UNISOURCE CORP (OTCMKTS:USRC) started its last trading session with the price of $0.42 and closed at $0.385 by scoring -7.10%. The stock traded with total volume of 330.608 shares, while the average trading volume remained 209.370 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1-0.4399. Day range for the stock was $0.35 and $0.43.



Will USRC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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