Stock's Trend Analysis Report - Tag Oil Ltd(OTCMKTS:TAOIF), mLight Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLGT), MTN Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MTNOY), TELECORP INC(OTCMKTS:TLNUF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tag Oil Ltd(OTCMKTS:TAOIF), mLight Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLGT), MTN Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MTNOY), TELECORP INC(OTCMKTS:TLNUF).



Tag Oil Ltd(OTCMKTS:TAOIF) opened its last trade at the price of $4.31. Its closing price was $4.27 after losing -0.70% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 29,350 shares, while its average trading volume remained 24,417 shares. TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand.



Will TAOIF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



mLight Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLGT) percentage change fall -4.00% to close at $0.0480 with the total traded volume of 1.41 million shares while its average volume of 777,859 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.03 - $0.38, while its day lowest price was $0.04. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.06. mLight Tech, Inc., a development stage company, intends to provide software solutions to simplify the management of networked personal computers. It plans to develop products to automate network inventory and reporting, diagramming and documentation, problem identification and resolution, and the assessment of IT compliance.



Will MLGT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



MTN Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MTNOY) traded on volume of 61,170 shares in the last session against average volume of 89,551 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $20.00 and closed at $20.16 by scoring +1.05%. In the last three months the stock was up 12.75% while its 52 week range of the stock was $16.28 - $21.49. MTN Group Limited provides voice and data communications products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers voice services, including prepaid and postpaid airtime through second generation and third generation networks, interconnection services to other telecoms networks



Will MTNOY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



TELECORP INC(OTCMKTS:TLNUF) started its last trading session with the price of $0.02 and closed at $0.0350 by scoring +40.00%. The stock traded with total volume of 1.55 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 364,114 shares. Day range for the stock was $0.02 and $0.04.



Telecorp, Inc. provides automated voice services, emergency communications, conferencing, data management, webinars, customer and hardware support tools, e-mail, fax and text broadcast messaging, direct to voice mail messaging, customized voice messaging, text to speech systems, predictive and progressive dialing, contact management solutions as well as IT services (SaaS and CRM).



Will TLNUF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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