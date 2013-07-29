Stock's Trend Analysis Report - TechnoConcepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCPS), MyEcheck Inc (OTCMKTS:MYEC), Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA), OGX PETROLEO E ADR (OTCMKTS:OGXPY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TechnoConcepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCPS), MyEcheck Inc (OTCMKTS:MYEC), Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA), OGX PETROLEO E ADR (OTCMKTS:OGXPY)



TechnoConcepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCPS) shares traded down -12.50% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0210 recently.



The share price of TCPS is currently trading within the range of $0.02 to $0.02. OGZPY current trading volume is 1.49M, while its average volume is 3.13M shares.



MyEcheck Inc (OTCMKTS:MYEC) during the current trading session, hitting $0.0060 recently. The share price of MYEC is currently trading within the range of $0.01 to $0.01 PLGTF current trading volume is 14.65M while its average volume is 29.35M shares. MyECheck, Inc. (MyECheck) is an electronic transaction data processor. The Company provides an alternative payment solution to paper checks, cards or ACH payments. MyECheck utilizes a method of clearing check data for payments.



Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA) decline -1.63% to along with the trading price of 63.40 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $64.50.



TRBAA recently gained a volume of 436,116.00 shares, while its average volume is 746,302.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $48.38- $67.50 while today, up until 1:35PM, its minimum price was $63.00.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic gaining overview as it gain +11.82%. Tribune Company is a media and entertainment company engaged in newspaper publishing, television and radio broadcasting and entertainment through its subsidiaries.



OGX PETROLEO E ADR (OTCMKTS:OGXPY) stock hit its highest price at $0.289, after starting its trade at $0.28. Company reported a increase of +7.04% at the price of $0.289 recently and its current day range is from $0.28 to $0.30. OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações S.A. engages in the exploration, production, and trading of oil and natural gas in Brazil and internationally. Its portfolio comprises 32 exploratory blocks in Brazil and Colombia with an area of approximately 42,600 square kilometers.



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



