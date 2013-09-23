Stock's Trend Analysis Report - Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB:TRTC), Publicis Groupe S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PUBGY), TAG Oil Ltd (OTCMKTS:TAOIF), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB:TRTC), Publicis Groupe S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PUBGY), TAG Oil Ltd (OTCMKTS:TAOIF), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT).



Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB:TRTC) opened its last trade at the price of $0.11. Its closing price was $0.112 after gaining 2.27% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 706.534 shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.12 million shares.



Terra Tech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of horticulture equipment for growers in the United States.



Will TRTC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Publicis Groupe S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) percentage change surged 1.04% to close at $20.42 with the total traded volume of 79.714 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 39.159. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.90 - $20.65, while its day lowest price was $20.42. The share price hit the day highest price of $20.65.



Publicis Groupe SA provides a range of advertising and communications services worldwide. The companies specialized agencies and marketing services include interactive communication services, such as creation of corporate or commercial Websites and Intranets



Will PUBGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



TAG Oil Ltd (OTCMKTS:TAOIF) traded on volume of 31.523 shares in the last session against average volume of 28.105 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $4.39 and closed at $4.23 by scoring -3.75%.In the last three months the stock was up 34.29% while its 52 week range of the stock was $2.67 - $8.14.



TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand.



Will TAOIF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT) started its last trading session with the price of $0.16 and closed at $0.159 by scoring -1.24%. The stock traded with total volume of 946.145 shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.96 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.81. Day range for the stock was $0.15 and $0.17.



Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and components from bulk amorphous alloys worldwide.



Will LQMT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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