Stock's Trend Analysis Report - Tesco PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA), D.E. MASTER BLENDERS (OTCMKTS:DEMBF), KV Pharmaceutical Co

Out Today's Focus is on: Tesco PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA), D.E. MASTER BLENDERS (OTCMKTS:DEMBF), KV Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:KVPHQ)



Tesco PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) opened its shares at the price of $16.21 for the day. Its closing price was $16.34 after gaining 0.74% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 509,739.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 376,468.00 shares. The beta of TSCDY stands at0.82. Tesco PLC is an international retailer. The activity of the Company is retailing and associated activities in the United Kingdom, the People’s Republic of China, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Republic of Ireland, India, Malaysia, Poland, Slovakia, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey and the United States.



Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA) percentage change gain +1.73% to close at $66.43 with the total traded volume of 1.90M shares, more than/less than average volume of 637,164.00. The 52 week range of the stock remained $48.38 - $67.50, while its day lowest price was $65.35 and it hit its day highest price at $67.50. Tribune Company is a media and entertainment company engaged in newspaper publishing, television and radio broadcasting and entertainment through its subsidiaries.



D.E. MASTER BLENDERS (OTCMKTS:DEMBF) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 643,938.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 116,707.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $10.30- $16.63, while its day lowest price was $16.18 and it hit its day highest price at $16.24. MITSY total market capitalization is $9.59 billion. D.E MASTER BLENDERS 1753 N.V. produces and sells coffee and tea products for retail and out of home markets in Europe, Brazil, Australia, Thailand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail?Western Europe, Retail?Rest of World, and Out of Home.



KV Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:KVPHQ) started its trading session with the price of $0.52 and closed at $0.410 by scoring -24.07%. KVPHQ stocks traded with total volume of 1.80M shares, while the average trading volume remained 835,368.00 shares. The beta of KVPHQ stands at 2.97. Day range of the stock was $0.37 -$0.56. K-V Pharmaceutical Company (KV), is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, acquires and markets branded and generic/non-branded prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company focuses on women’s health care products.



