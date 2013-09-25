Stock's Trend Analysis Report - Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS:TUWOY), Societe Generale SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SCGLY), Focus Graphite Inc (OTCMKTS:FCSMF), Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS:TUWOY), Societe Generale SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SCGLY), Focus Graphite Inc (OTCMKTS:FCSMF), Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS:DDAIF).



Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) opened its last trade at the price of $8.51. Its closing price was $8.54 after gaining 1.43% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 31.680 shares, while its average trading volume remained 57.343 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.01.



Tullow Oil plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Europe, South America, Asia, and Africa.



Will TUWOY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Societe Generale SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) percentage change plunged -0.39% to close at $10.09 with the total traded volume of 63.580 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 130.557 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.58 - $10.49, while its day lowest price was $10.02. The share price hit the day highest price of $10.17.



Societe Generale Group provides retail banking, specialized financial and insurance, private banking, investment management, and corporate and investment banking services worldwide.



Will SCGLY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Focus Graphite Inc (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) traded on volume of 179.851 shares in the last session against average volume of 73.419 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.45 and closed at $0.388 by scoring -14.67%.In the last three months the stock was down -22.21% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.35 - $0.82.



Focus Graphite Inc., a junior mining development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Québec, Canada.



Will FCSMF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) started its last trading session with the price of $78.08 and closed at $77.93 by scoring 0.26%. The stock traded with total volume of 101.894 shares, while the average trading volume remained 33.157 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.98. Day range for the stock was $77.93 and $78.51.



Daimler AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, distributes, and sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles, trucks, vans, buses, and related spare parts and accessories worldwide.



Will DDAIF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/