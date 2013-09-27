Stock's Trend Analysis Report - TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS:TKGBY), Lot78 Inc (OTCMKTS:LOTE), PINECREST ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:PNCGF), VOIP-PAL.COM INC

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS:TKGBY), Lot78 Inc (OTCMKTS:LOTE), PINECREST ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:PNCGF), VOIP-PAL.COM INC (OTCMKTS:VPLM).



TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) opened its last trade at the price of $4.15. Its closing price was $4.11 after gaining 0.24% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 91.938 shares, while its average trading volume remained 283.882 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.16. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides retail, commercial, corporate, and small and medium size enterprises (SME) banking services.



Will TKGBY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Lot78 Inc (OTCMKTS:LOTE) percentage change plunged -1.39% to close at $0.170 with the total traded volume of 554.427 shares while its average volume of 386.939 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.09 - $6.25, while its day lowest price was $0.14. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.18. Lot78, Inc. designs, markets, distribute, and sell apparel under the Lot78 name to fashion-conscious consumers in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.



Will LOTE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



PINECREST ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:PNCGF) traded on volume of 389.016 shares in the last session against average volume of 130.671 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.57 and closed at $0.570 by scoring 3.60%.In the last three months the stock was down -5.97% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.36 - $1.94. Pinecrest Energy Inc., a junior oil and gas exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties primarily in the western Canada Sedimentary Basin.



Will PNCGF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



VOIP-PAL.COM INC (OTCMKTS:VPLM) started its last trading session with the price of $0.0.9 and closed at $0.104 by scoring 13.04%. The stock traded with total volume of 2.99 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.31 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.48. Day range for the stock was $0.09 and $0.11. VoIP-PAL.com, Inc., a development stage company, operates as a broadband voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) Telecom Company in the United States. The company offers proprietary transactional billing platform tailored to the points and air mile business, as well as provides anti-virus applications for smart phones.



Will VPLM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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