Stock's Trend Analysis Report - Utilities SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLU), Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL), Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Utilities SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLU), Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL), Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM)



Utilities SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLU) opened the session at $37.03, remained amid the day range of $36.85 - $37.16, and closed the session at $37.11. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.35% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.00 million shares. Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index).



For How Long XLU’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) traded with volume of 6.57 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 5.80 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $28.30 - $37.87. The stock showed a positive movement of +1.54% and closed its session at $36.24. The market capitalization of the stock remained 25.72bbllion. Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company worldwide. The company?s Exploration and Production segment explores for, produces, and markets liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas in the United States, Angola, Canada.



For How Long MRO will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) exchanged 6.43 million shares and the average volume remained 5.30 million shares. The stock escalated +4.41% and closed the session at $31.03. The beta of the stock remained 0.77 and the EPS of the stock remained -1.86. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 355.90 million. United Continental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates in six continents from its hubs in Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, Guam, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.



Will UAL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) volume of 6.40 million shares, while the average volume remained 9.21 million shares. The stock decreased -0.16% and finished the session Monday at $30.38. The EPS of the stock remained -1.54. The one month of the stock was +2.95% and three month trend remained negative -10.94%. Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of gold and copper properties. The company?s assets or operations are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Indonesia, Ghana, Mexico, and New Zealand.



Will NEM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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