Stock's Trend Analysis Report - Warner Chilcott Plc (NASDAQ:WCRX), Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX), Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC), Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Warner Chilcott Plc (NASDAQ:WCRX), Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX), Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC), Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)



Warner Chilcott Plc (NASDAQ:WCRX) decreased -1.12% and closed at $21.27on a traded volume of 2.85 million shares, in comparison to 3.01 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 76.66%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $5.34 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 25.14 million. Warner Chilcott Public Limited Company is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the women’s healthcare, gastroenterology, dermatology and urology segments of the branded pharmaceuticals market, primarily in North America.



Has WCRX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) plunged -0.77% and closed at $64.14 on a traded volume of 2.86 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.24 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +4.62%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $63.95 and $64.65. Express Scripts Holding Company provides a range of pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services primarily in the United States and Canada.



Has ESRX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) jumped up 2.11% and closed at $66.37. So far in three months, the stock is up 9.31%. The 52-week range for the stock is $32.25 and $70.61 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $67.24. Its introductory price for the day was $64.85, with the overall traded volume of 2.85 million shares. Western Digital Corporation (WD) is a provider of solutions for the collection, storage, management, protection and use of digital content, including audio and video. Its principal products are hard drives, which are devices that use one or more rotating magnetic disks (magnetic media) to store and allow access to data.



For How Long WDC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) after opening its shares at the price of $39.05, jumped up 0.74% to close at $39.51 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.76million shares, in comparison to 3.87 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $24.90 and $47.82 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $40.02. Its introductory price for the day was $39.05. Seagate Technology plc (Seagate) is the provider of electronic data storage products. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives, commonly referred to as disk drives, hard drives or HDDs.



Will STX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/