Stock's Trend Analysis Report - Westinghouse Solar Inc (OTCMKTS: WEST), OSISKO MINING CORP (OTCMKTS: OSKFF), Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS: BMSN), Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Westinghouse Solar Inc (OTCMKTS: WEST), OSISKO MINING CORP (OTCMKTS: OSKFF), Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS: BMSN), Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITSY).



Westinghouse Solar Inc (OTCMKTS: WEST) increased 3.85% and closed at $0.0270 on a traded volume of 1.85 million shares, in comparison to 636.906 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -32.5%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and its total outstanding shares are 81.42 million



Will WEST Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Westinghouse Solar, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar power systems and solar panels with integrated micro inverters in the United States and Canada.



OSISKO MINING CORP (OTCMKTS: OSKFF) soared 2.26% and closed at $4.98 on a traded volume of 42.060 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 29.773 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 19.96%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $4.94 and $5.11.



Will OSKFF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Osisko Mining Corporation engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining gold properties in the Americas.



Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS: BMSN) jumped 3.33% and closed at $0.0031. So far in three months, the stock is down -8.82%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.0002 and $0.0165 and during the previous trading session it marked $0.0032 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $0.0029 and the overall traded volume that day was 21.90 million shares.



Will BMSN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Bio-Matrix Scientific Group, Inc., a development stage company, intends to engage primarily in the development of regenerative medical applications.



Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITSY) after opening its shares at the price of $292.49 jumped 0.93% to close the day at $293.01. The stock ended on a traded volume of 780.00 shares, in comparison to 1.576 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $243.11 and $313.90 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $293.73.



Will MITSY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Mitsui & Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a general trading company. It engages in the wholesale, retail, and processing of steel products; domestic sales, export, and import of steel products for construction and other steel products



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