Stock's Trend Analysis Report - X-FACTOR COMM HLDGS (OTCBB:XFCH), FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB:FNMAS), AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY), AURCANA CORP (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: X-FACTOR COMM HLDGS (OTCBB:XFCH), FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB:FNMAS), AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY), AURCANA CORP (OTCMKTS:AUNFF).



X-FACTOR COMM HLDGS (OTCBB:XFCH) opened its last trade at the price of $0.15. Its closing price was $0.140 after gaining 40.00 for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 289.600 shares, while its average trading volume remained 14.943 shares.



X-Factor Communications Holdings, Inc. provides interactive digital media network software and services in the United States.



Will XFCH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB:FNMAS) showed no change, close at $5.80 with the total traded volume of 208.994 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 1.15 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.075 - $6.90, while its day lowest price was $5.75. The share price hit the day highest price of $5.85.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States.



Is FNMAS a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) traded on volume of 41.884 shares in the last session against average volume of 49.227 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $19.15 and closed at $19.12 by scoring -0.93%.In the last three months the stock was up 14.01 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $14.49 - $19.31.



AIA Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides various products and services for insurance, protection, savings, investment, and retirement needs of individuals and businesses.



Will AAGIY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



AURCANA CORP (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) started its last trading session with the price of $2.27 and closed at $2.08 by scoring -3.70%. The stock traded with total volume of 153.202 shares, while the average trading volume remained 75.776 shares. Day range for the stock was $2.06 and $2.27.



Aurcana Corporation, a junior mining company, engages in the production and sale of copper, silver, lead, and zinc concentrates.



Will AUNFF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/