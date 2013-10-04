Stock's Trend Analysis Report - Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ZURVY), Sino Agro Food Inc (OTCBB:SIAF), BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS:BDORY), PING an INS CO ADR (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ZURVY), Sino Agro Food Inc (OTCBB:SIAF), BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS:BDORY), PING AN INS CO ADR (OTCMKTS:PNGAY).



Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) opened its last trade at the price of $25.75. Its closing price was $25.74 after losing -0.39% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 141.122 shares, while its average trading volume remained 128.685 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.39. Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a Switzerland-based holding company engaged in the insurance sector. The Company provides a range of general and life insurance products and services for individuals, small business, mid-sized and large-sized companies, and multinational corporations.



Will ZURVY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Sino Agro Food Inc (OTCBB:SIAF) percentage change surged 4.67% to close at $0.560 with the total traded volume of 704.843 shares while its average volume of 651.839 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.34 - $0.75, while its day lowest price was $0.51. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.57. Sino Agro Food, Inc. is an integrated developer, producer and distributor of organic food and agricultural products in the Peoples Republic of China. The Company is focused on developing, producing and distributing agricultural products.



Will SIAF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS:BDORY) traded on volume of 57.465 shares in the last session against average volume of 149.365 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $11.88 and closed at $11.86 by scoring -0.67%. In the last three months the stock was up 32.07% while its 52 week range of the stock was $8.88 - $14.60.



Will BDORY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



PING AN INS CO ADR (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) started its last trading session with the price of $15.11 and closed at $15.18 by scoring 0.86%. The stock traded with total volume of 621.773 shares, while the average trading volume remained 46.577 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.41. Day range for the stock was $15.08 and $15.20.



Will PNGAY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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