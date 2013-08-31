Stocks Trending Alert: Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX), Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX), Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)



Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) opened its shares at the price of $14.23 for the day. Its closing price was $14.12 after losing -0.35% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 73.23 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 93.08 million shares. The beta of BAC stands at14.43.



Bank of America Corporation (Bank of America) is a bank holding company, and a financial holding company.



Has BAC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) percentage change surged +1.19% to close at $17.05 with the total traded volume of 9.74 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $14.01 - $48.16, while its day lowest price was $16.70 and it hit its day highest price at $17.33.



Why Should Investors Buy VXX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA) started its trading session with the price of $7.82 and closed at $7.70 by scoring -1.41%. AA’s stocks traded with total volume of 43.74 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 17.07 million shares. The beta of AA stands at 2.13. Day range of the stock was $7.68-$7.84.



Alcoa Inc. engages in the production and management of primary aluminum, fabricated aluminum, and alumina.



Why Should Investors Buy AA After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) ended its day with the loss of -1.88% and closed at the price of $16.19 after opening at $16.58. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 40.29 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 34.93 million shares.



Ford Motor Company (Ford) operates in the global automotive industry. Ford operates in two sectors: Automotive and Financial Services.



Will F Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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