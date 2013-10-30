Stocks Trending Alert: Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX), Corinthian Colleges Inc (NASDAQ:COCO), EPIQ Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIQ), Quantum Fuel Systems Tech Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:QTWW)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX), Corinthian Colleges Inc (NASDAQ:COCO), EPIQ Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIQ), Quantum Fuel Systems Tech Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:QTWW)



Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) opened its shares at the price of $1.80 for the day. Its closing price was $1.82. The company traded with the total volume of 1.3 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.77 million shares. The beta of CPRX stands at0.84. Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs targeting addiction diseases.



Can Investors Bet on CPRX after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Corinthian Colleges Inc (NASDAQ:COCO) percentage change surged +0.20% to close at $2.48 with the total traded volume of 1.29 million shares, and average volume of 1.18 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.85 - $2.97, while its day lowest price was $2.38 and it hit its day highest price at $2.54. Corinthian Colleges, Inc. (Corinthian) is a post-secondary education companies in the United States. As of June 30, 2012, Corinthian had a student enrollment of 91,460 and operated 100 schools in 26 states.



Why Should Investors Buy COCO After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



EPIQ Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIQ) started its trading session with the price of $14.00 and closed at $15.17 by scoring +8.43%. EPIQ’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.28 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 122,257.00 shares. The beta of EPIQ stands at 0.16. Day range of the stock was $14.00 -$15.17. Epiq Systems, Inc., is a provider of integrated technology-enabled solutions for electronic discovery, bankruptcy and class action settlement administration.



Will EPIQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Quantum Fuel Systems Tech Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:QTWW) ended its day with the gain of +7.30% and closed at the price of $7.35 after opening at $6.95. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.26 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 533,951.00 shares.



For How Long QTWW’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/



