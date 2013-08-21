Stocks Trending Alert - Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP), Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP), Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)



Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) opened the session at $71.52, remained amid the day range of $71.18 - $72.21, and closed the session at $71.74. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.34% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.24 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.06 million shares. Citrix Systems, Inc. provides cloud computing solutions that enable information technology (IT) and service providers to build private and public clouds worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Enterprise and Online Services. The Enterprise division offers desktop virtualization products, including XenDesktop, an integrated desktop virtualization system; XenApp to manage and mobilize Windows applications; AppDNA, an application lifecycle management software; VDI-in-a-Box.



For How Long CTXS’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) traded with volume of 1.23 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.92 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $28.63 - $82.19. The stock showed a positive movement of +0.79% and closed its session at $69.81. The market capitalization of the stock remained 10.88 billion. TripAdvisor, Inc., an online travel company, provides trip advisory services. The company?s travel research platform aggregates reviews and opinions from its community about destinations; accommodations, such as hotels, bed and breakfasts, specialty lodging, and vacation rentals; restaurants; and other activities through its TripAdvisor brand.



For How Long TRIP will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) exchanged 1.22 million shares and the average volume remained 1.70 million shares. The stock escalated +0.61% and closed the session at $72.34. The beta of the stock remained 0.70 and the EPS of the stock remained -14.89. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 485.22 million. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide business outsourcing solutions. The company operates in three segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services, and Dealer Services. The Employer Services segment offers a range of human resource (HR) information, payroll processing, time and labor management, and tax and benefits administration solutions and services, including traditional and Web-based outsourcing solutions to employers in the United States, Canada, Europe, South America, Australia, and Asia.



Will ADP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) gained volume of 1.23 million shares, while the average volume remained 2.89 million shares. The stock advanced +0.88% and finished the session Tuesday at $44.46. The EPS of the stock remained 0.55. The one month of the stock was +0.38% and three month trend remained positive +14.88%. DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers direct broadcast satellite subscription television services in the United States. It provides programming, including approximately 270 basic video channels, 70 Sirius satellite radio music channels, 30 premium movie channels, 35 regional and specialty sports channels, 3,300 standard definition and high-definition (HD) local channels, 300 Latino and international channels, and 70 channels of pay-per-view content.



Why Should Investors Buy DISH After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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