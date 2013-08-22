Stocks Trending Alert - Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais (ADR)(NYSE:CIG), Renren Inc(NYSE:RENN), Lexington Realty Trust(NYSE:LXP), Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR)(NYSE:LYG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais (ADR)(NYSE:CIG), Renren Inc(NYSE:RENN), Lexington Realty Trust(NYSE:LXP), Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR)(NYSE:LYG).



Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais (ADR)(NYSE:CIG) ended lower -2.71% and complete the day at $7.90. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.22 million. After opening at $8.04, the stock hit as high as $8.07. However, it traded between $7.89 and $17.47 over the last twelve months.



Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais Cemig is a Brazil-based holding company primarily engaged in the electricity sector. The Company is mainly active in the construction and operation of systems of production, transformation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electric power.



Has CIG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Renren Inc(NYSE:RENN) closed yesterday at $3.36. Around 2.21 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 4.06million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.25 billion.



Renren Inc. operates real name social networking Internet platform in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform enables its users to connect and communicate with each other, share information and user-generated content, play online games, listen to music, shop for deals and a range of other features and services.



How Should Investors Trade RENN Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



Lexington Realty Trust(NYSE:LXP) moved -0.84 percent lower at $11.81 and traded between $11.76 and $12.05 after opening the day at $11.86. Its performance over the last five days remained -6.42%, which stands at -7.88% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 13.01%.



Lexington Realty Trust (Lexington) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company's primary business is the investment in and acquisition, ownership, financing and management of portfolios of single-tenant office, industrial and retail properties.



Why Should Investors Buy LXP After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR)(NYSE:LYG) shares rose, gaining +0.22 percent to close at $4.62. The stock is up around 44.38% this year and 117.92% for the last 12 months. Around 2.17 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 2.59 million shares.



Lloyds Banking Group plc, is a financial services group providing a range of banking and financial services, primarily in the United Kingdom, to personal and corporate customers



Why Should Investors Buy LYG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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