Stocks Trending Alert: Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG), ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ), SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC), Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG), ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ), SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC), Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)



Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) opened its shares at the price of $53.50 for the day. Its closing price was $51.65 after losing -3.84% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.5 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 604,908.00 shares. Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional.



Has FANG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ) percentage change plunged -0.64% to close at $103.33 with the total traded volume of 1.48 million shares, and average volume of 1.33 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $42.78 - $105.92, while its day lowest price was $102.20 and it hit its day highest price at $105.92.



Has TQQQ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) started its trading session with the price of $88.46 and closed at $87.39 by scoring -1.73%. SBAC’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.47 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.32 million shares. The beta of SBAC stands at 0.69. Day range of the stock was $86.62 -$88.72. SBA Communications Corporation (SBA) is an independent owner and operator of wireless communications towers. The Company’s principal operations are in the United States and its territories.



Has SBAC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) ended its day with the gain of +0.28% and closed at the price of $32.05 after opening at $31.88. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.46 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.70 million shares. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is diversified television broadcasting company. The Company owns or provides certain programming, operating or sales services to more television stations.



Will SBGI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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