Stocks Trending Alert - Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY), Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB), The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK), Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY), Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB), The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK), Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX)



Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) declined -0.72%, trading on 3.97M shares to end the trade at $52.42. The stock changed hands in a range of $52.32 to $52.93, bringing its market capitalization at about $59.06B. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $42.12 on Aug 23, 2012 and was moved to maximum level of $58.40 on Apr 23, 2013. Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells products, in one business segment, pharmaceutical products. The Company also has an animal health business segment. It manufactures and distributes its products through facilities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and 15 other countries.



Has LLY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) added 0.43% to complete the trading session at $34.83 with a total volume of 3.90M shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 6.04M shares. It floated in a range of $34.38 to $35.15 during last trading session with a beta value of 1.36. Its market capitalization now moved to about $23.80B. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $30.55 and above $38.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. (Williams) is an energy infrastructure company focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and olefins.



For How Long WMB Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) recorded a fall of -0.92% and was in a range of $30.07 -$30.61 before closing at $30.28. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 3.89M shares versus an average volume of 4.82M shares. The share pricehit its 52-week low of $22.11 on Aug 30, 2012 and $32.36 was the best price in the same period. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company. The Company divides its businesses into two principal segments: Investment Management and Investment Services.



Why Should Investors Buy BK After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) loss of -1.00% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $56.36B. The share price after opening at $61.62 made a high of $61.93 and hovered above $61.13 to end the day at $61.26. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 3.89M shares as compared to average trading volume of 4.05M shares. Time Warner Inc. (Time Warner) is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates in three reporting segments: Networks, Film and TV Entertainment and Publishing. Networks consist of television networks and premium pay and basic tier television services and digital media properties.



Will TWX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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