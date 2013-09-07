Stocks Trending Alert: GT Advanced Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GTAT), Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY), Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: GT Advanced Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GTAT), Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY), Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).



GT Advanced Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GTAT) increased 0.29% and closed at $6.80 on a traded volume of 2.36 million shares, in comparison to 4.26 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 131.29%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $840.76 million and its total outstanding shares are123.64 million.



Will GTAT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



GT Advanced Technologies Inc. provides crystal growth equipment and solutions for the solar, light emitting diode (LED), and electronics industries worldwide.



Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) soared 7.42% and closed at $5.07 on a traded volume of 2.34 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 602.448 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 21.58%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $4.85and $5.37.



Will EGLE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of various bulk cargoes worldwide.



Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) dropped -1.49% and closed at $11.23. So far in three months, the stock is up 4.08%. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.70 and $13.41 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $11.50. Its introductory price for the day was $11.50, with the overall traded volume of 2.33 million shares.



Will CY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, programmable solutions, specialized semiconductor memories, and integrated semiconductor solutions.



Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) after opening its trade at the price of $.75, jumped 0.66% to close at $19.83 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.31 million shares, in comparison to 2.20 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $14.95 and $25.48 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $19.95.



Will PTEN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada.



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