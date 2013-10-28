Stocks Trending Alert: Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR)(NYSE:HMY), the AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), Cablevision Systems Corporation (NYSE:CVC), Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR)(NYSE:HMY), The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), Cablevision Systems Corporation (NYSE:CVC), Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)



Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR)(NYSE:HMY) opened its shares at the price of $3.57 for the day. Its closing price was $3.63 after gaining +0.55% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.48 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.12million shares. The beta of HMY stands at0.27. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is engaged in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea.



Why Should Investors Buy HMY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) percentage change surged +1.71% to close at $14.31 with the total traded volume of 9.52 million shares, and average volume of 14.42 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.52 - $14.42, while its day lowest price was $14.02 and it hit its day highest price at $14.34. The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries.



Will AES Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cablevision Systems Corporation (NYSE:CVC) started its trading session with the price of $15.82 and closed at $15.81 by scoring -0.06%. CVC’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.17 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.37million shares. The beta of CVC stands at 1.40. Day range of the stock was $15.63 -$15.86. Cablevision Systems Corporation provides telecommunications and media services. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications Services and Other.



Will CVC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) ended its day with the gain of +3.22% and closed at the price of $16.68 after opening at $16.38. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.14 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.75 million shares.



Will ORI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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