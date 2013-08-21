Stocks Trending Alert - Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU ), Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), Endo Health Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), Endo Health Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ENDP)



Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -0.44% and closed at $63.14 after gaining total volume of 2.33million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $63.33. So far, the company’s stock is up +5.87% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 2.8%.Intuit Inc. (Intuit) is a provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers, accounting professionals and financial institutions.



Has INTU Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) reported the gain of +0.15% and closed at $ 47.85 with the total traded volume of 2.31M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 47.84. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 14.75 Billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $37.82 - $50.00, while during last trade its minimum price was $47.71 and it gained its highest price of $48.23. Company's last 5 days shows an down turn with a decline of -2.35%. Analog Devices, Inc. (Analog Devices) is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of a range of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits (ICs).



For How Long ADI will Fight for Profitability?Read This Trend Analysis report



Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) ended its day with the gaining stream with the rise of 29.54% and closed at the price of $29.54 after opening at $28.70. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.30 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.12 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $28.69, while it touched its highest price for the day at $29.75. ZION beta value stands at 1.35 points. Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company focuses on providing community banking services by continuously strengthening its core business lines of small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development.



For How Long ZION Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



Endo Health Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ENDP) reported the up of +2.97%, to close at $38.50, with the overall traded volume of 2.26 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 14.14%. The 52-week range for the stock is $25.00and $1.51 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $38.58. Its introductory price for the day was $37.50. Endo Health Solutions Inc. is a specialty healthcare solutions company focused on branded and generic pharmaceuticals, devices and services.



Will ENDP Continue To Move Higher?Find Out Here



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