Stocks Trending Alert: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR)(NYSE:ITUB), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR)(NYSE:ITUB), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)



Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR)(NYSE:ITUB) opened its shares at the price of $12.18 for the day. Its closing price was $12.17 after gaining +0.88% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 10.29 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 11.86 million shares. The beta of ITUB stands at1.65.



Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. provides various financial products and services in Brazil and internationally.



Why Should Investors Buy ITUB After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) percentage change plunged -0.75% to close at $10.58 with the total traded volume of 9.71 million shares, and average volume of 15.75 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.04 - $11.49, while its day lowest price was $10.53 and it hit its day highest price at $10.73.



Will BSX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) started its trading session with the price of $11.65 and closed at $11.67 by scoring +0.09%. NLY’s stocks traded with total volume of 9.21 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 11.39 million shares. The beta of NLY stands at 0.24. Day range of the stock was $11.60 -$11.77.



Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns, manages, and finances a portfolio of real estate related investments in United States.



Why Should Investors Buy NLY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) ended its day with the loss of -0.95% and closed at the price of $9.40 after opening at $9.53. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 9.17 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 15.35 million shares.



Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States.



Has RF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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