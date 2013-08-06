Stocks Trending Alert - New Residential Investment Corp(NYSE:NRZ), KB Home(NYSE:KBH), the E.W. Scripps Company(NYSE:SSP), AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR)(NYSE:AU)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: New Residential Investment Corp(NYSE:NRZ), KB Home(NYSE:KBH), The E.W. Scripps Company(NYSE:SSP), AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR)(NYSE:AU)



New Residential Investment Corp(NYSE:NRZ) decreased -1.33% and closed at $6.66 on a traded volume of 2.53 million shares, in comparison to 3.23 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down -1.48%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and its total outstanding shares are 253.03 million. New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in residential mortgage related assets. The company is involved in the direct and indirect investments in excess mortgage servicing rights; and in real estate securities and loans. It also invests in agency residential mortgage back securities (RMBS) and non-agency RMBS.



KB Home(NYSE:KBH) plunged -1.92% and closed at $17.39 on a traded volume of 2.51 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.49 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -27.6%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $17.09 and $17.76. KB Home operates as a homebuilding and financial services company in the United States. The company constructs and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers.



The E.W. Scripps Company(NYSE:SSP) dropped down -10.90% and closed at $14.87. So far in three months, the stock is up +3.12%. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.29 and $18.18 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $16.55. Its introductory price for the day was $16.55, with the overall traded volume of 2.52 million shares. The E. W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company with interests in television stations, newspapers, and digital local media sites.



AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR)(NYSE:AU), after opening its shares at the price of $12.81, jumped up +0.72% to close at $12.64 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.42 million shares, in comparison to 3.57 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $12.33 and $36.93 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $12.99. Its introductory price for the day was $12.81. AngloGold Ashanti Limited engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of gold. It also produces by-products, such as silver, uranium, and sulfuric acid.



