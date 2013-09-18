Stocks Trending Alert - Northstar Realty Finance Corp. (NYSE:NRF), New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB), Trina Solar Limited (ADR) (NYSE:TSL), Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:STP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Northstar Realty Finance Corp. (NYSE:NRF), New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB), Trina Solar Limited (ADR) (NYSE:TSL), Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:STP)



Northstar Realty Finance Corp. (NYSE:NRF) volume of 2.08 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 4.46 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.55 - $10.30 and the day range was $9.10 - $9.18.The stock opened the session at $9.12, remained amid the day range of $9.10 - $9.18, and closed the session at $9.13. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.11% in previous trading session. NorthStar Realty Finance Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) investment and asset management company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, acquiring, and managing senior.



For How Long NRF’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) traded 2.07 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.55 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.40 - $15.36. The stock was a bull and advanced +1.59%, while its closing price stayed at $15.35. The market capitalization of the stock remained 6.77 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +7.95%. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a multi-bank holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Ohio, and Arizona.



For How Long NYCB will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Trina Solar Limited (ADR) (NYSE:TSL) volume of the stock was 2.06 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 5.19 million shares. The stock plunged -0.34% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $11.62. The stock traded 2.06 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 5.19 million shares. Trina Solar Limited, an integrated solar-power products manufacturer, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of photovoltaic (PV) modules worldwide. The company provides mono- and multi-crystalline silicon ingots, wafers, cells, and related products.



Why Should Investors Buy TSL After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:STP) traded with volume of 2.06 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.79 million shares. The stock decreased -3.20% and finished the trading at $1.21. The market capitalization of the stock remained 218.82 million. The beta of the stock remained 3.33. Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd., a solar energy company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of photovoltaic (PV) products. It offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon PV cells; PV modules ranging from 20 to 300 watts in power; silicon ingots/polysilicon wafers; and building-integrated photovoltaic products.



Will STP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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