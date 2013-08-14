Stocks Trending Alert: Opexa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OPXA), Mecox Lane Ltd (NASDAQ:MCOX), First Niagara Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FNFG), Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Opexa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OPXA), Mecox Lane Ltd (NASDAQ:MCOX), First Niagara Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FNFG), Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA)



Opexa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OPXA) opened its shares at the price of $1.42 for the day. Its closing price was $1.38 after gaining +1.47% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.33 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.92 million shares. The beta of OPXA stands at1.66.



Opexa Therapeutics, Inc. (Opexa) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing personalized cellular therapies with the potential to treat illnesses.



Why Should Investors Buy OPXA After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Mecox Lane Ltd (NASDAQ:MCOX) percentage change plunged -14.47% to close at $6.09 with the total traded volume of 2.41 million shares, and average volume of 277,538.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.66 - $7.88, while its day lowest price was $5.62 and it hit its day highest price at $7.88.



Mecox Lane Limited (Mecox Lane) is a holding company. The Company operates online platform for apparel and accessories.



Will MCOX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



First Niagara Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FNFG) started its trading session with the price of $10.79 and closed at $10.70 by scoring -0.28%. FNFG’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.3 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.83 million shares. The beta of FNFG stands at 0.73. Day range of the stock was $10.55 -$10.79.



First Niagara Financial Group, Inc. provides a range of retail and commercial banking, as well as other financial services through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, First Niagara Bank, N.A. (the Bank).



Why Should Investors Buy FNFG After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA) ended its day with the gain of +0.27% and closed at the price of $18.38 after opening at $18.40. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.29 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.36 million shares.



ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARIAD) is a global oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for the cancer patients.



For How Long ARIA’s Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



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