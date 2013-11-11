Stocks Trending Alert: RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ:RRD), ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY), Glu Mobile Inc.(NASDAQ:GLUU), Biozone Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:BZNE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ:RRD), ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY), Glu Mobile Inc.(NASDAQ:GLUU), Biozone Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:BZNE)



RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ:RRD) opened its shares at the price of $17.38 for the day. Its closing price was $17.02 after losing -1.96% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.97 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.19 million shares. The beta of RRD stands at2.16. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company provides integrated communication solutions to private and public sectors worldwide.



Has RRD Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) percentage change plunged -2.29% to close at $3.75 with the total traded volume of 351,420.00 shares, and average volume of 208,668.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $3.05- $4.60, while its day lowest price was $3.71 and it hit its day highest price at $3.80. Alstom SA designs, supplies, and services various products and systems for power generation and transmission markets in France and internationally. It provides hydro power solutions, including hydro power plants, turbines, generators.



Has ALSMY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Glu Mobile Inc.(NASDAQ:GLUU) started its trading session with the price of $3.01 and closed at $3.21 by scoring +6.64%. GLUU’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.96 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.08 million shares. The beta of GLUU stands at 2.13. Day range of the stock was $3.01 -$3.28. Glu Mobile Inc. develops and publishes a portfolio of action/adventure and casual games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices.



For How Long GLUU’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Biozone Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:BZNE) ended its day with the loss of -1.57% and closed at the price of $0.689 after opening at $0.70. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 560,024.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.18 million shares. Biozone Pharmaceuticals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing and manufacturing over the counter (OTC) drug products, and cosmetic and beauty products on behalf of third parties in the United States and internationally.



Has BZNE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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